Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,010 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HP by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after buying an additional 954,717 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 81.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. 9,556,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,652,858. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

