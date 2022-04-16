Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,304 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $31,000.

NYSE:SAP traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $103.89 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.01.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

