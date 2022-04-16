Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 143 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,585,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Adobe by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $11.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,062. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.16. The firm has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

