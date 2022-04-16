Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.73. 353,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.