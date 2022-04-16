Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,176,000 after acquiring an additional 386,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,989,000 after purchasing an additional 292,859 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,738,000 after purchasing an additional 139,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 134,807 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. 332,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,651. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

