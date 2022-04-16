Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Lowered to $152.00 at Citigroup

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.20.

ICE opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

