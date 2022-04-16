International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.70.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $125.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.36. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $790,913,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after buying an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.