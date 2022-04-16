Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIJIY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.