Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.03

Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.27. Intevac shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 23,508 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVAC. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $127.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 43.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

