Intrust Bank NA Acquires 127 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Perficient were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $108.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average is $117.60. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

