Intrust Bank NA Acquires 41 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $465.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.66 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $482.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.76.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.45.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

