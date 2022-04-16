Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

