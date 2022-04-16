Intrust Bank NA Decreases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in HP were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in HP by 65.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after buying an additional 978,719 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in HP by 494.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after buying an additional 965,427 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

