Intrust Bank NA Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after buying an additional 160,807 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,263,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after buying an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,194,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,841,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

NYSE THG opened at $150.62 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.99.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

