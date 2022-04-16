Intrust Bank NA Has $485,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ryder System by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 10.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $283,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE R opened at $64.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

