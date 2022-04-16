Intrust Bank NA Has $485,000 Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,155,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after buying an additional 671,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,320,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE R opened at $64.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.