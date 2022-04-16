Intrust Bank NA Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

ALGN stock opened at $409.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.13. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.62 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

