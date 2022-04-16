Intrust Bank NA Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

LNC opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.