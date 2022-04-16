Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $205.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

