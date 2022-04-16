Intrust Bank NA Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,766,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $34,327,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA opened at $211.16 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.13.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

