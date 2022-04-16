Intrust Bank NA Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $84.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.49. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

