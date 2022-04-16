Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Textron were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Textron by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

