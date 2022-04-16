Intrust Bank NA Sells 3,415 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $113,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $109.02 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

