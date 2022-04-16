Intrust Bank NA Sells 505 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sanofi by 22.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sanofi by 220.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 304,603 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($104.35) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($97.83) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.96) to €85.00 ($92.39) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

