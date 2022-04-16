Intrust Bank NA Sells 567 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BCE were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,026,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BCE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after buying an additional 95,776 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,241,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,504,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,780,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,969,000 after buying an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

NYSE BCE opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

BCE Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.