Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,966,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,145,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,021. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72.

