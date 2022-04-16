Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Up 97.0% in March

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKQ. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VKQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 141,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,768. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

