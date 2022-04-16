Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $72.04 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $101.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

