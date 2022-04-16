iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 315,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,684. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

