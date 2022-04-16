iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.70. 4,410,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,423. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.