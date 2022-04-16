iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

