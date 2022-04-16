ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $500.00 price target on the stock.

ITMPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ITM Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 300 ($3.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $430.00.

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

