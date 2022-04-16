ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $107.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE:ITT remained flat at $$72.23 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 687,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.14. ITT has a one year low of $70.33 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ITT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after acquiring an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

