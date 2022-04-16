ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Plans $0.38 Dividend

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3843 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. ITV has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

