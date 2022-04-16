IXT Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (IXT)

IXT (IXT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. IXT has a market capitalization of $421,856.21 and approximately $23.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IXT has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IXT Profile

IXT is a coin. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

Buying and Selling IXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars.

