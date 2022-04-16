Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.800 EPS.

JBL stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,251,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after buying an additional 138,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Jabil by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

