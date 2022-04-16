Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 1%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.04 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Approximately 535,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 656,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.35 ($0.13).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 31.18 and a quick ratio of 31.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.79. The company has a market cap of £26.51 million and a P/E ratio of 7.32.
Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)
