JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.00

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

JCDXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

