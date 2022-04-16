JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.65) target price on the stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.71) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.91) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.26) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 507.86 ($6.62).

LON:JD opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.92) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 121.20 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.35.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

