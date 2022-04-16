JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.83) to GBX 1,775 ($23.13) in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $910.50.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

