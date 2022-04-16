JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

