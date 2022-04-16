JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

