JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Realty Income by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 438,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,425,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 951.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after buying an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of O traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.61. 2,624,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,421. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

