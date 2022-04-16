JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1,143.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 45,541 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.95. 1,095,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,579. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.