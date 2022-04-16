JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,180,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,629. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.