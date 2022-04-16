JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $72,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. 377,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.71.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 69,522 shares of company stock worth $11,806,921 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

