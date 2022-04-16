JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 475 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Motors by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

NYSE GM opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

