JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in SEA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in SEA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in SEA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.58. 4,317,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,594. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC lowered their price target on SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

