JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 527 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,793. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.36 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.40%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

