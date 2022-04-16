JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 1,500 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 0.7% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 77.5% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after acquiring an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,732,000 after buying an additional 100,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

